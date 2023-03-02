SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $16,356.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00219519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.08165144 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,215.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

