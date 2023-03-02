Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $18.81 on Thursday, hitting $186.16. 32,955,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 663.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

