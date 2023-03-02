Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

