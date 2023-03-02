Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.
CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
