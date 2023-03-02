Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.