Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

CRM stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

