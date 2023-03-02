Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.
Salesforce Price Performance
NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
