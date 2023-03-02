Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

