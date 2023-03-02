Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

