Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.
Salesforce Trading Up 11.1 %
NYSE:CRM traded up $18.56 on Thursday, reaching $185.91. 24,284,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.