Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

NYSE:CRM traded up $18.56 on Thursday, reaching $185.91. 24,284,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

