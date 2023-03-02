Saitama Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $102.58 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $102.58 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00041361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00220658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,412.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00231409 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,322,808.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.