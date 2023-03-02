Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 37.4%

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFFGet Rating)’s share price traded down 37.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Rating)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.