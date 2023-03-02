Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 37.4%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 37.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

