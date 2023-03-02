Safe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $256.01 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00052294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00216089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.13833182 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

