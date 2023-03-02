Safe (SAFE) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Safe has a market capitalization of $258.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $12.42 or 0.00053090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00210025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00100205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.32923952 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

