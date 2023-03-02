Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,499. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
