Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,499. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.