Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.45.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of RY traded up C$1.59 on Thursday, hitting C$135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,238. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.77.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.