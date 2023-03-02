Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.45.

Shares of RY traded up C$1.59 on Thursday, hitting C$135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,238. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.77.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

