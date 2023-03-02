Royal Bank of Canada Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $320.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications stock opened at $254.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

