Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.992 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.1 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
