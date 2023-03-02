Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.992 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

