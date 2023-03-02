Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.992 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

