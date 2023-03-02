Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ARESF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 12,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

