Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

