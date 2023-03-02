Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.