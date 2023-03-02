Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.80.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.