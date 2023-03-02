Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.19.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.