Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

