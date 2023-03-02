Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

