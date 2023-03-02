Robert W. Baird Raises Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target to $42.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 91,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.53. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

