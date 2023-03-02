Robert W. Baird Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $223.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

