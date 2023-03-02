Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

