RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.96

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.76). RM shares last traded at GBX 61.90 ($0.75), with a volume of 710 shares traded.

RM Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.80.

RM Company Profile



RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

