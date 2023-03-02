RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.02%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

