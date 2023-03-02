Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 10639237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 307,902 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

