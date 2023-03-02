Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 4.7%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 217,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 364,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $919.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riskified

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.