Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $21,365.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00220598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,508.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00242548 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,248.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.