Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider Blair Sergeant Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR – Get Rating) insider Blair Sergeant acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,700.00 ($16,013.51).

Rincon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Get Rincon Resources alerts:

About Rincon Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Rincon Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metals exploration company. It has interests in copper and gold projects in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the South Telfer project that consists of six exploration licenses and two prospecting licenses covering approximately 540 square kilometers; and the Kiwirrkurra project, which includes 4 granted exploration licenses covering approximately 200 square kilometers located in West Arunta Region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rincon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rincon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.