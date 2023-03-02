Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.51) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.00) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.59 on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

