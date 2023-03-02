Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Announces GBX 3.35 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ricardo Price Performance

LON RCDO opened at GBX 568 ($6.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £353.41 million, a PE ratio of 4,346.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.11.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 532 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.