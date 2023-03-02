RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in RF Acquisition by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in RF Acquisition by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RFAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,775. RF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

