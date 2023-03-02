Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476,222 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up about 1.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Revolution Medicines worth $35,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $50,000.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

RVMD stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

