Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

2/13/2023 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

2/10/2023 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/11/2023 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,024. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $69,716,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

