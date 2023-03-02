Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) recently:

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

JAMF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 492,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,348. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

