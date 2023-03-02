Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00.

1/25/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

1/9/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $145.00.

1/3/2023 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. 1,337,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 253.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.