Research Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued on Sunday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TPIC stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

