Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Codexis, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Codexis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Codexis Stock Down 4.2 %

CDXS opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Codexis has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,927 shares of company stock valued at $829,821. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

