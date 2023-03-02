Request Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00220425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11213746 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,517,621.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

