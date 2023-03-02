Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $702.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.23 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,375,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $9,137,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

