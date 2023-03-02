Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.
Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $702.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.23 and a beta of 1.00.
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
