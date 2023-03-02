Repay Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Repay in a report released on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Repay’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $734.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

