Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,381% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($38.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Renishaw Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Further Reading

