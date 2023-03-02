ReddCoin Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $3,557.64 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00413145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.