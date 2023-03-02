Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,200 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

