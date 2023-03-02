Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Philip Morris International (PM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2023 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

2/18/2023 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2023 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/23/2023 – Philip Morris International is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. 1,500,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

