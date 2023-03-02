Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marriott International (MAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) recently:

2/27/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $183.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Get Marriott International Inc alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.