Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copart (CPRT)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2023 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Copart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2023 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 702,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Copart by 501.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 86.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

